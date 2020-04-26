Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
LifeandStyle

Maulana Tariq Jamil apologises to the media

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil apologises to the media

Islamic preacher and scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has apologised to the media over comments made at the end of the Thursday’s Ehsaas Telethon.

Jamil was called in to say a prayer after the telethon which had been organised to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. He spoke for nearly 26 minutes and said that we were in this conundrum because of the media’s lies and ‘behayai’ of Pakistani women.

“The prime minister is here, media anchorpersons are here… Do we consider how we are going to face the Day of Judgment due to our deceitfulness?”

While talking about the need to be truthful, he mentioned a meeting where the owner of a media house approached him and asked him for advice.

The maulana said: “I told him ‘don’t lie on the channel’. The man told me that if there were no lies, the channel won’t survive. This is not just here but all over the world.”

He added that the one thing God and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) disliked the most was liars.

After the media, Jamil claimed “scantily dressed women” at “private schools and universities” were responsible for the coronavirus outbreak. He said that their behaviour had brought wrath upon the country.

On Friday, the maulana appeared as a guest on Muhammad Maalik’s show on Hum News, and said that he had made a mistake and should not have shared a personal incident on television. He said that he could not name the media house owner as that would be “gheebat”.

Women, however, are still upset with the maulana for his demeaning and callous comments about women, how they dress and how their immodesty is the root cause of the pandemic.

Senator Sherry Rehman took to Twitter and said: “Why has Maulana Tariq Jameel not apologised to women yet? Because he needs to. He’s blaming this pandemic on Pakistani Womens’ alleged immodesty. This is grossly slanderous on many levels; totally unacceptable.”

She said that this was the time to take suo moto action against the preacher as he was encroaching on fundamental rights.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazaari said that it was absurd to even suggest that the coronavirus outbreak was a result of women wearing short sleeves or because of private schools and universities misleading the youth.

She added that this reflected ignorance about the pandemic or a misogynistic mindset.

“We will not accept the targeting of women on the pretext of such ludicrous accusations,” she tweeted. “We in Pakistan have fought hard for claiming our rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Maulana Tariq Jamil
 
RELATED STORIES
 

