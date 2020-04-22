Makeup guru Natasha opens up about motherhood

Makeup artist Natasha Khalid has always been in awe of women who go back to being fit and look like they have it all together right after having a baby.



In an Instagram post, Natasha opened up about motherhood and said: “Whilst I always wished them well I also realised the kind of pressure it put on all us women in general, as all of our journeys with our bodies are different and are not meant to be the same.”

She went on to add that with all the beauty videos that she had been posting, there had been an influx of messages regarding how she lost all the baby weight or how she looks so put together with such a small baby?



“I want to tell all the women and mamas messaging me that I have not lost the baby weight, I have a mama belly and am softer all over, my focus right now is my breastfeeding and eating what I love and indulging. And that is OK,” she explained in her post.

According to Nur Jehan’s granddaughter, she is forever feeling like she’s not doing enough, “forever trying to set routines for her, bathe her, play with her, do it all in time while juggling work and relationships and I am not able to do that most days. And that is OK”.

She said that having a baby may be one of the hardest things we do as women because alongside the absolute joy is a loss of self, massive hormonal shifts as well. “I am paranoid about protecting my baby all the time, I fight with my husband and mom most days and cry in the shower without fail every day. And that is OK,” she added.