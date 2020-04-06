Khaadi pays tribute to heroes fighting against coronavirus

Pakistani clothing brand Khaadi sent out a cheer for all the heroes fighting against coronavirus to keep the nation safe.
Khaadi has been updating its timeline since March 27 with a post dedicated to appreciating teachers, doctors, security personnel, welfare workers, journalists and grocery store workers.
Our medical practitioners – Our heroes. Let’s cheer for every person at the hospitals, the paramedics, the doctors, the nurses, the staff, the volunteers, each person working around the clock to help us. Let’s help them by playing our part, let’s unite to stay apart. #Khaadi #StaySafeForPakistan #StaySafeStayHealthy #FlattenTheCurve
Our social welfare workers – Our heroes. Let’s cheer for every volunteer conducting drives, collecting goods and making sure supplies reach those in need. Let’s help them by playing our part, let’s unite to stay apart. #Khaadi #StaySafeForPakistan #StaySafeStayHealthy #FlattenTheCurve
Our neighbourhood grocers – Our heroes. Let’s cheer for every shopkeeper keeping his door open, ensuring that we have what we need. For every business open to support the supply of goods, for all those who are working to help us. Let’s help them by playing our part, let’s unite to stay apart. #Khaadi #StaySafeForPakistan #StaySafeStayHealthy #FlattenTheCurve
Our teachers – Our heroes. Let’s cheer for every teacher online, being there for our children, conducting digital classes, adapting to the needs of the time and delivering education. Let’s help them by playing our part, let’s unite to stay apart. #Khaadi #StaySafeForPakistan #StaySafeStayHealthy #FlattenTheCurve
The brand has started a campaign called stay safe stay healthy in which they urged everyone in Pakistan to stay home. “Let’s celebrate the heroes – the people who are taking care of us, the ones who are working around the clock to keep us safe. Let’s help them by playing our part, let’s unite to stay apart,” reads the post