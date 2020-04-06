Khaadi pays tribute to heroes fighting against coronavirus

Pakistani clothing brand Khaadi sent out a cheer for all the heroes fighting against coronavirus to keep the nation safe.

Khaadi has been updating its timeline since March 27 with a post dedicated to appreciating teachers, doctors, security personnel, welfare workers, journalists and grocery store workers.

The brand has started a campaign called stay safe stay healthy in which they urged everyone in Pakistan to stay home. “Let’s celebrate the heroes – the people who are taking care of us, the ones who are working around the clock to keep us safe. Let’s help them by playing our part, let’s unite to stay apart,” reads the post