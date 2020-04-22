I’m not a drama queen, says Meera

Lollywood superstar Meera has been stranded in the Big Apple for a few weeks and despite the distance, the actor has been doing her part by creating awareness about self-isolation and the coronavirus pandemic among her Pakistani fan base.

However, with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in New York, the actor appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help her come home. She said she wanted to die in her homeland, not abroad. Within hours, the video went viral and she was mocked mercilessly for it.

Now, the actor has said that she intends to take action against media outlets who said that she was creating a scandal for attention.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Meera said that she was upset with TV channels who attached “drama queen” and “scandal queen” to her name. She added that she would not forget and plans to initiate legal action against them.

“I am a working woman not a drama queen,” she said. “Is it part of Pakistan’s culture to abuse women like this? No one can stop me from coming back to Pakistan.

According to the star, she had been in the US for two months. In the beginning, she said that she was staying at her husband, Captain Naveed’s house. For the past week, she added that she had been in quarantine at a hotel.

The viral video

Dressed in black, Meera posted a video appealing to the prime minister to help her come home. She said that in the US thousands were dying and New York had practically turned into a graveyard. “Mr. Prime Minister I do not want to die in another country,” she said.

In the video, Meera also talked about her financial troubles. She said that all the money she had brought with her, had been spent.

“I want to participate in social work after I return home…like distributing ration to the needy,” Meera said, adding that she wanted to become a part of the prime minister’s corona relief mission

Production house

At a press conference in January, the actor announced that she was going to try her hand at production and set up her own production house.

She shared that she would be producing her first film with the help of some friends in the US. She claimed that she had approached Humayun Saeed but he had been unable to give her dates because of his busy schedule. “But the lead has to be played by Humayun Saeed, it really suits him,” she had said.