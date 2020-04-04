Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?

Photo: Netflix

If you haven’t started watching the fourth season of Money Heist on Netflix then look away now because there will be spoilers.

In the last episode of the third season, Money Heist fans were left hanging on the edge: the Professor thought that he wife, former cop Raquel, had been executed and Nairobi got shot (a bullet pierced her lung and it looked like she would be meeting Berlin soon).

The show’s fourth season picks up where we left off. The Professor learns that Raquel aka Lisbon is very much alive and this helps him plot his next move, get his gang and the gold out.

Let’s rewind a little though. While the Professor was trying to escape the police and Angel, things inside the Bank of Spain were a mess. Tokyo staged a coup de tat and took charge from Palermo because they had an important decision to make. Should they let Nairobi go outside to get medical treatment, let her stay inside the bank and operate on her themselves or just wait for her to die.

Nairobi promised she wouldn’t snitch on the gang. But they weren’t going to let her walk out, were they?

The Professor had thought of this. He had put it in his plan long before the heart-thumping heist began.

As always, the Professor had put the team in touch with his contact in Pakistan. Yes, the same guy who introduced the Professor to Pakistani hackers in the last season.

This time, a surgeon from Islamabad comes to save Nairobi’s life via a video call. Tokyo does the physical work as Dr Ahmed guides her what to do via webcam. After assessing the wound, he tells Tokyo that she might have to remove a bit of Nairobi’s lung to get the bullet out.

But before he could guide her further, the tent cuts their connection on orders from Colonel Luis Tamayo. The Pakistani connection provided twitterati something to talk about besides the lockdown. Here are some of the best tweets.

If you haven’t seen the show yet, we suggest you get to it right away.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Money Heist netflix
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar Younis is proud of his wife's job
Waqar Younis is proud of his wife’s job
Is the 'Dad verification' feature real on this halal dating...
Is the ‘Dad verification’ feature real on this halal dating app?
Fashion sense: designers to dress Pakistan doctors fighting COVID-19
Fashion sense: designers to dress Pakistan doctors fighting COVID-19
Package deal: Win daddy's heart for daughter's hand in marriage
Package deal: Win daddy’s heart for daughter’s hand in marriage
US kids stuck at home embrace online exercise classes
US kids stuck at home embrace online exercise classes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.