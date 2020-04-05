5 instagrammers you should be following but aren’t

As we find ourselves spending even more time online, it might be worth it update your ‘following’ on Instagram. We picked five Instagram accounts that will take you beyond the influencer ‘content’ of mainstream bloggers.

@girloncobblestones

Poet and journalist, Maheen Humayun’s Insta account is an account of our times not only through photographs but also the written word and art. You will find contemporary poetry, inspiring journaling ideas and social commentary with an obvious millennial flavour.

@mariapeapod

‘Made for the roads less taken’, this [private] Insta account takes you through the journey of a storytelling woman. Maria Patel traverses the length of the country and beyond, capturing not just visuals but also the stories behind them. She will take you to obscure corners of Pakistan and deliver a poetic piece that will either break your heart and leave you with a smile.

@mwanderin

@mwanderin is a gourmet home cook with an eye for color and plating. However, she is happy to share the secrets behind the sumptuous food with recipes and travel tips of where to eat in the food capitals of the world. Do check out the step by step guide to making ‘khatti daal’.

View this post on Instagram for #auratmarch2020 because women save women!!!! and the women of tomorrow A post shared by 𝙯𝙖𝙝𝙧𝙖 (@zaalimart) on Feb 18, 2020 at 5:19am PST

@zaalimart

A young artist with an impressive portfolio of work, @zaalimart featuring casual sketches, paintings and digital art. There is some really cool album art, interpretations of classical art and a super heroine from Karachi featured on the feed. Take the time to read the articulate captions for a clearer picture.

@shutterthehellyourmouth

A photography account with an attitude. @shutterthehellyourmouth has a thing for architectural lines and people. Her evolution as a photographer is evident from the first photo to the most recent, each one imploring a closer look. Not one for captions, this account is all about the visuals and your interpretation of them.

Is there an Instagram account, the rest of us should be following? Leave a suggestion in the comments section.

Sundus Rasheed is a communications specialist with a passion for food and travel. On Twitter and Instagram @sundusrasheed