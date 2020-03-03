Whose double roti is it anyway?

Did you spend most of Monday wondering if you should be saying “dabba roti” or “double roti”?

How old were you when you realised it is Dabba roti not double roti. — Akber Zeb Pirzada (@zeb_akber) March 1, 2020

Don’t worry, your childhood has not been ruined. Linguist Rauf Parekh told SAMAA Digital that a double roti is basically a sandwich.

“When the English came to the sub-continent, they would take two slices of bread and put meat, jam or vegetables between them. This concept was alien in pre-Partition India,” he said, adding that double roti was basically a sandwich.

On Monday, twitterati claimed that their childhoods were ruined and everything they knew up till now was nothing but a lie.

Maheen Ghani tweeted: “Haha I guess you really do learn something new every day!”

Austenistan author Laaleen Sukhera said: “Noooo…really?”

While Between Clay and Dust author Musharaf Ali Zaidi quoted legendary Urdu poet Akbar Allahabadi.

چھوڑ لٹریچر کو، اپنی ہسٹری کو بھول جا شیخ و مسجد سے تعلق ترک کر، اسکول جا چار دن کی زندگی ہے، کوفت سے کیا فائدہ! کھا ڈبل روٹی، کلرکی کر، خوشی سے پھول جا — اکبر الہ آبادی https://t.co/V4iXBTPCJ3 — Musharraf Ali Farooqi (@microMAF) March 2, 2020

In the original thread, a corporate banker and gourmet food blogger confirmed what Parekh had said.

He claimed that the British introduced sandwiches in the sub-continent and later the term became popular for all kinds of bread.

Zeb, responded to this and said that his grandparents, who were from Delhi, always insisted it was dabba.