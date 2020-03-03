Tuesday, March 3, 2020  | 7 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Whose double roti is it anyway?

Posted: Mar 3, 2020
Posted: Mar 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Did you spend most of Monday wondering if you should be saying “dabba roti” or “double roti”?

Don’t worry, your childhood has not been ruined. Linguist Rauf Parekh told SAMAA Digital that a double roti is basically a sandwich.

“When the English came to the sub-continent, they would take two slices of bread and put meat, jam or vegetables between them. This concept was alien in pre-Partition India,” he said, adding that double roti was basically a sandwich.

On Monday, twitterati claimed that their childhoods were ruined and everything they knew up till now was nothing but a lie.

Maheen Ghani tweeted: “Haha I guess you really do learn something new every day!”

Austenistan author Laaleen Sukhera said: “Noooo…really?”

While Between Clay and Dust author Musharaf Ali Zaidi quoted legendary Urdu poet Akbar Allahabadi.

In the original thread, a corporate banker and gourmet food blogger confirmed what Parekh had said.

He claimed that the British introduced sandwiches in the sub-continent and later the term became popular for all kinds of bread.  

Zeb, responded to this and said that his grandparents, who were from Delhi, always insisted it was dabba.

