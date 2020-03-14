Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Valima of former PM’s son cancelled

Posted: Mar 14, 2020
Photo: File

The valima of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani’s son Kasim has been cancelled due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The event was scheduled to take place in Multan on Sunday (March 15).

Kasim’s brother Ali Haider tweeted the announcement on Friday. He said: “Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, a rising global health crisis and pandemic, the Walima ceremony of Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, son of the former Prime Minster Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to be held in Multan on Sunday, 15th March 2020 will be cancelled.”

Two days ago, Kasim also hinted that his valima would get postponed.

Sindh minister Nasir Shah confirmed that the Gilani valima had been cancelled. While speaking to the medua he said the PPP had cancelled its rally in Ghotki on Friday, which 10,000 to 15,000 women were scheduled to attend. “Kasim Gilani’s valima was cancelled last night as well,” he said, joking that there was no ban on nikkahs, just large gathering.

