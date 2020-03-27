Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Stay home, stay reading with Fatima Bhutto, Sanam Maher

Posted: Mar 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Have you thought about going to the bookstore recently but the lock down has you locked out? Well, authors Fatima Bhutto and Sanam Maher have you sorted.

Taking to social media on Friday, the authors shared a project that they have been working on for weeks.

They said that it started when they heard “from fellow writers whose work/ability to support themselves financially” had been affected by the shutdowns.

Hi everyone, Over the past few weeks, Fatima Bhutto (@fbhutto) and I have been hearing from fellow writers whose work/ability to support themselves financially has been affected by shutdowns and the need for socialdistancing – those with new books out are unable to promote them, bookshops can only accommodate online orders, litfests and events have been cancelled, and reviews seem to barely make a splash when there’s so much else on the news competing for our attention. With all the bad news coming our way, we wanted to find something, however small, that we could do to help out. ‘Stay Home, Stay Reading’ is a project that we hope will support writers and readers alike during this strange time: we have writers from all over the world sending us videos reading from their work and works that bring them comfort or joy at this time. If you’re looking for new reads to keep you busy, please support these writers, publishers and booksellers by buying the books (even as gifts!), and if you’re not able to do so right now, follow them on social media to keep up with their work now and in the future. We hope the videos give you small breaks in a feed full of noise and the news right now – there’s something comforting about being read to, don’t you think? Please share the videos widely using #stayhomestayreading as that helps the writers get their work out too. Stay tuned for our wonderful authors – we’ll be sharing the videos on our IG accounts + with #stayhomestayreading Stay safe, and stay home, stay reading. We’d like to thank Shehzil Malik (@shehzilm) for generously creating artwork for this project. With love Fatima & Sanam

In her post, Maher said: “With all the bad news coming our way, we wanted to find something, however small, that we could do to help out. ‘Stay Home, Stay Reading’ is a project that we hope will support writers and readers alike during this strange time: we have writers from all over the world sending us videos reading from their work and works that bring them comfort or joy at this time.”

Maher, the author of The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch, added that if you’re looking for new reads to keep you busy, “please support these writers, publishers and booksellers by buying the books (even as gifts!), and if you’re not able to do so right now, follow them on social media to keep up with their work now and in the future”.

In the video, shared by Bhutto and Maher, they said that they hope these readings will give people some comfort and small breaks from the news.

