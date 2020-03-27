Stay home, stay reading with Fatima Bhutto, Sanam Maher

Have you thought about going to the bookstore recently but the lock down has you locked out? Well, authors Fatima Bhutto and Sanam Maher have you sorted.

Taking to social media on Friday, the authors shared a project that they have been working on for weeks.

Hi everyone, I’m thrilled to share Stay Home, Stay Reading, something close to our hearts that @SanamMKhi and I have been working on to support writers during these unusual times. #stayhomestayreading (thank you @shehzilm for the artwork) pic.twitter.com/lKMS6CrE4F — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) March 27, 2020

They said that it started when they heard “from fellow writers whose work/ability to support themselves financially” had been affected by the shutdowns.

In her post, Maher said: “With all the bad news coming our way, we wanted to find something, however small, that we could do to help out. ‘Stay Home, Stay Reading’ is a project that we hope will support writers and readers alike during this strange time: we have writers from all over the world sending us videos reading from their work and works that bring them comfort or joy at this time.”

Maher, the author of The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch, added that if you’re looking for new reads to keep you busy, “please support these writers, publishers and booksellers by buying the books (even as gifts!), and if you’re not able to do so right now, follow them on social media to keep up with their work now and in the future”.



In the video, shared by Bhutto and Maher, they said that they hope these readings will give people some comfort and small breaks from the news.