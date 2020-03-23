Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Shehzad Roy is down with the Sindh govt decisions

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Shehzad Roy is down with the Sindh govt decisions

Photo: File

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has imposed a 14-day lockdown across the province starting today (Monday). The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy believes the decision should be implemented country-wide. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Roy lauded the Sindh government’s decision.

“In Sindh, I have a feeling that from tonight Army, Rangers and police will take strict action,” the singer said in his post. “A person caught outdoors for no valid reason, will go to jail. The officer will decide if the person is out for a valid reason, and if not, will be taken to task,” he said.

Roy emphasised that to control the spread of the virus, it is very important that a lockdown is imposed across Pakistan as well.

Pakistan has reported a total of 799 known cases of pandemic so far. The highest number of cases are from Sindh. People have been advised to implement social distancing and self-isolation to safeguard themselves from the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Shehzad Roy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shehzad Roy, Instagram, coronavirus, chief minister, Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, Pakistan, singer, activist, jail
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani brands offer online sales after stores close
Pakistani brands offer online sales after stores close
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
Nowruz celebrations cancelled in Pakistan amid fears of coronavirus outbreak
Nowruz celebrations cancelled in Pakistan amid fears of coronavirus outbreak
Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior to produce hand sanitizers
Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior to produce hand sanitizers
Dating in the time of coronavirus: chat online, meet much...
Dating in the time of coronavirus: chat online, meet much later
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.