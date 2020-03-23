Shehzad Roy is down with the Sindh govt decisions

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has imposed a 14-day lockdown across the province starting today (Monday). The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy believes the decision should be implemented country-wide. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Roy lauded the Sindh government’s decision.

“In Sindh, I have a feeling that from tonight Army, Rangers and police will take strict action,” the singer said in his post. “A person caught outdoors for no valid reason, will go to jail. The officer will decide if the person is out for a valid reason, and if not, will be taken to task,” he said.

Roy emphasised that to control the spread of the virus, it is very important that a lockdown is imposed across Pakistan as well.

Pakistan has reported a total of 799 known cases of pandemic so far. The highest number of cases are from Sindh. People have been advised to implement social distancing and self-isolation to safeguard themselves from the virus.