Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Saint Corona name vexes Austrian tourist village

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Saint Corona name vexes Austrian tourist village

Photo: AFP

The Austrian village of Sankt Corona am Wechsel may need to rethink its tourism campaign, its mayor said Monday after the new coronavirus pandemic has drawn some unwanted attention.

“At first we smiled to see a virus named like the village appear, but jokes have stopped since the epidemic became so serious,” said mayor Michael Gruber.

Ecotourism is the main source of revenue for the village of some 400 people lying some 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Vienna at the foot of the Alps.

“We’ll probably have to find a new name for… our mascot to welcome tourists,” Gruber told AFP.

The mascot, named “Corona”, is an ant sporting traditional garb, featured on pamphlets and other information for tourists.

Attractions in the village named after the Catholic saint Corona include summer sledding and mountain biking.

Austria has recorded more than 3,900 cases of the new coronavirus so far, with 21 deaths.

The country of some nine million people has passed strict measures to limit movements to fight the spread of the virus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
austria coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani brands offer online sales after stores close
Pakistani brands offer online sales after stores close
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
Nowruz celebrations cancelled in Pakistan amid fears of coronavirus outbreak
Nowruz celebrations cancelled in Pakistan amid fears of coronavirus outbreak
Fact Check: Sana Safinaz co-owner does not have COVID-19
Fact Check: Sana Safinaz co-owner does not have COVID-19
Shehzad Roy is down with the Sindh govt decisions
Shehzad Roy is down with the Sindh govt decisions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.