Sabir Nazar’s solo exhibition opens at Maati Gallery

Artist Sabir Nazar’s latest solo exhibition opened at Lahore’s Maati Gallery on Sunday. The show will be running till the end of the month.

Nazar, a popular editorial cartoonist, is an artist who understands social and political concerns.

“He has a penetrating vision and an unusual skill to delineate characters, objects, and form with simple elements,” said painter and art critic Mian Ijaz ul Hassan. “In order to express his intentions, he employs popular myths and folklore. Many of his paintings have an elaborate narrative but they are seldom cluttered.”

His still life renderings are self-indulgent but sating. His work is aesthetically appealing and enchanting.

The artist has received several awards including the Editor’s Pick by Himal South Asian in Kathmandu, Nepal and a painting award from the Punjab Artist Association in 2019.

My exhibition is on till 25 march…here are few images of my paintings.. pic.twitter.com/Coer3bCrsq — Sabir Nazar (@sabirnazar1) March 15, 2020

The artist told SAMAA Digital that he started painting with watercolors nearly half a century ago.

“It started when my first grade teacher appreciated my drawings. I learned how to draw and paint with watercolours from my father, who thought it would keep me busy,” he said. “He was disappointed later when I left architecture in my third year and joined the fine arts faculty at the National College of Arts in Lahore.”

Talking about his process, Nazar says it goes back to his childhood. “My mother used to tell me stories of Pandavs, Samson and Delila, Shireen Khusrau, Rustam and Sehrab. In my early childhood, adjacent to our house was a Valmiki temple, where I saw theatre performance of Kalidas’s Shakuntala and Ramayan,” he said. “This is why, these three elements: watercolors, storytelling and theatre are a part of my paintings.”

According to the artist, symbols made their way into his work during Gen Zia’s rule. “When I tried to paint Sarmad Kashani in 1986. I realised painting was the most dramatic and tragic moment of Sarmad ascending the stairs of Jama Mosque in Dehli couldn’t capture the existential crisis of Sarmad… that was the moment I broke away from three dimensional works,” he said.

“I looked for meanings of objects and their transformation in a montage/placement or an image within an image. A cow, symbol of nourishment could be a symbol of motherland that sustains people. So when I placed a yellow leaf inside a cow’s milk udders, it became a symbol of barren land. This journey led me on to journey of exploring archetypal images and symbols from our rich heritage.”

In his piece Day and Night, Nazar said that the miniatures had Persian influence and therefore the symbol of day and night was used as positive and negative in poetry or paintings. “While in local Sufi poetry, the night was considered as positive while the day was negative. The night is a symbol of union, love, and absence of shadow (unity in mysticism). While during the day we struggle to earn our living by surpassing others in cut-throat competition,” he said.

In Gharial (Indian alligator), Yamuna (river goddess) stands on her mount, the tortoise, holding a water pot in her hand. “I showed a lady with water pot standing on gharial as a symbol of river Ravi. The gharial is fish-eating indigenous species of crocodiles found in northern India,” he explained.

In another artwork titled Krishna and Ranjha, Nazar said that he realised that myths travel from one society into another and take new forms. “For example, the myth of Krishna, the cosmic lover in Hindu mythology is very popular and is revered by warrior people like Rajputs. The myth of Krishna has a parallel in Muslim society in the form of Ranjha, a very popular love story narrated by the greatest Sufi poet of Punjab, Waris Shah,” he said.