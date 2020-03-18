Queen Elizabeth heads to Windsor early

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II is heading to Windsor Castle a week earlier than scheduled as a precaution because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

“A sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary,” the statement read.

The queen will keep her appointments this week, including her weekly meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The palace shared that the Queen will move to Windsor Castle for Easter on Thursday (March 19), one week earlier than planned. It is likely that she will stay there for a while.

The decision was taken in consultation with the medical household and government, “a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by the Queen, and other members of the Royal family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed”.

Three garden parties hosted by the Queen, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will not take place either. Guests invited to these garden parties will be asked to attend in 2021.

Recently, the British government urged people to avoid “non-essential” contact with others for 12 weeks to slow the spread of the virus.

According to Vanity Fair, Austria’s ancestral archduke Karl von Habsburg is the first Royal to test positive for the coronavirus.

“After finding out that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Karl von Habsburg, the ancestral archduke of Austria, did what many would do, given the opportunity. He called into oe24, a news network in the country, to talk about his experience,” the magazine reported.

Habsburg, a politician and former member of the EU, has no official role in the country and is barred from using his title.

Talking about his experience, the politician said that he was fine, “it’s not the Black Plague. I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.”