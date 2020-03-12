Thursday, March 12, 2020  | 16 Rajab, 1441
Protect the parents, grandparents from coronavirus, says Karachi salon

Posted: Mar 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Bina Khan/ facebook

We are responsible for the next person’s health so try not to be a carrier or spread the virus, said a Karachi-based salon on social media.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Bina Khan Salon shared a picture of their “naughty snack tray” that has been made safe from cross-contamination.

View this post on Instagram

Protect the parents and the grandparents. That’s the name of the game right now for this virus. The most susceptible are over 60’s (with underlying conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, lung issues, heart issues) and the rest of us may end up being carriers without knowing it….so we have to do our best to be as clean as possible and not spread it. Here our naughty snack tray has been made safe from cross contamination and we’re swabbing the tap too as soon as we finish washing our hands. We are each responsible for the next persons health, so try not to be a carrier that spreads the virus….because you may just be symptom free but passing on germs that could kill the next person. #inittogether #coronavirus #beresponsible #lookoutforeachother

A post shared by Bina Khan Make-up Artist/human (@binakhanmkp) on Mar 11, 2020 at 11:49pm PDT

The salon’s manager told SAMAA Digital that they receive 15 to 20 clients every day. “We just got done with the wedding season so don’t have so many brides but still get one or two.”

“We decided to take these precautions because it isn’t just about our clients and their health but also our staff. We need to ensure that we are doing what we can to protect ourselves from the coronavirus,” she said.

The salon said that they were always “swabbing the tap as soon as we finish washing out hands”.

“Protect the parents and the grandparents. That’s the name of the game right now for this virus. The most susceptible are over 60 (with underlying conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, lung issues, heart issues) and the rest of us may end up being carriers without knowing it….so we have to do our best to be as clean as possible and not spread it,” the post read.

In another post, the salon shared WHO’s practical advice and updates regarding the coronavirus.

