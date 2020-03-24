Police arrest designer Maria B’s husband in Lahore

Police arrested designer Maria B’s husband in Lahore on Tuesday for allegedly making their servant escape after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Lahore district administration said her husband made their servant escape after he tested positive for the virus.

A police spokesperson said the servant was arrested from Khushab and was put into quarantine. He told officials that the designer’s husband made him escape from their home in Lahore’s Defence area.

Maria B’s husband was arrested for endangering the lives of others, the spokesperson added.

In a video on social media, the designer made an appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard. She said the police raided her house on Monday night “like I was the biggest drug mafia don in Lahore”.

She said her husband, who was taken into custody, was informed that there was an FIR against him.

In the video, the Lahore-based designer said she was extremely stressed because she was waiting for her family’s test results for Covid-19.

She said the authorities arrived at her residence in the middle of the night and took her husband into custody.

Earlier, I tweeted this video without discovering all the facts. I was appalled at police brutality and still am! However, I do not support reckless endangerment. Safety first. But please, don’t arrest civilians or people will no longer get tested! @Lahorepoliceops @UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/yWZTtvXqu1 — Laaleen لعلین ✒🎙💻📖🗞 (@laaleen) March 24, 2020

She added that they didn’t let them get a lawyer either.

“They did this to us in the middle of the night…why? And the way they were rude to us…they kept saying to us…to me that you, you are culprits…why,” she asked. “We are the ones who are suffering…is this the system that we have in Punjab?”