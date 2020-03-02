Pakistan's government and the sound of silence... online

Sometimes it comes in the shape of a WhatsApp call and a show taken off air. Sometimes it is bits and pieces of a talk show that suddenly lose sound. Sometimes it is just deafening silence.

This is what censorship and self-censorship can look like in Pakistan. And the government appears to be keen on more of it in the shape of the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020, a new law that has been stiffly resisted by big social network names.

“They have tried to impose the same censorship on social media,” said journalist Munizae Jahangir. “So they say that mainstream media should comply with national security… the ideology of Allama Iqbal, the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.”

Jahangir was answering a question on censorship from journalist Benazir Shah who was moderating a session at the Lahore Literary Festival last weekend with The Current’s Marium Chaudhry, Pakistan Today’s Arif Nizami and SAMAA TV’s Zafar Siddiqi.

For many years, Munizae Jahangir kept asking information ministers if they could explain what exactly they meant by the ideology of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal.

She never really got a reply.

This new law proposes a national coordinator with powers to decide whether something posted on social media is against the State or not. This basically signals the government views its people with suspicion, argued Jahangir. They see the awam as a threat.

All of this flies in the face of Pakistan’s Constitution that enshrines freedom of expression and speech. This newly proposed law and the slightly older Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 can be used to clamp down on political opposition. It is ironic. “The idea is for laws to protect people and not clamp down on freedom of expression,” she added.

In fact, we see more journalists accused of sedition: Cyril Almeida for interviewing a former prime minister; someone else for sharing something on Facebook criticizing Musharraf. Some of them have been booked under PECA, which says that you cannot say anything against the integrity of the armed forces, something that ridicules the judiciary, the ideology of Pakistan. But as Jahangir sees it, no one wants to define that ideology because they just want to put people in jail.

It is small wonder then that mainstream media is increasingly self-censoring. So many stories don’t see the light of day. According to Jahangir, most of those are stories of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which are related to the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement. The only place you’ll see them is on social media, which remains uncensored. “There’s a saying that the media always tells the story of the victims,” she said. But this is changing: Mainstream media isn’t telling those stories as they happen. It is stuck in “statement journalism”.

Arif Nizami grimly remarked that he felt as if he were living in an Orwellian age.

Newsrooms are reacting to these realities by asking their reporters to be a little bit careful on social media. Zafar Siddiqi pointed out that BBC has strict guidelines for its journalists and Al Jazeera had been known to fire reporters. He urged for self-monitoring and for internal editorial policies and guidelines to remain neutral. Just issuing a law doesn’t work, he added, “not by issuing a draconian overnight act,” he said. “That doesn’t work anymore I am afraid.”