Pakistani celebrities encourage fans to stay home, stay responsible

As the novel coronavirus tightens its grip across the country, people have been advised to stay indoors and implement social distancing.

Amid the crisis, Pakistani celebrities have teamed up to encourage their fans nation-wide to stay at home.

In a video collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Films, stars such as Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Aamina Sheikh, Ayesha Omar and Meesha Shafi advised people to be responsible and practise social distancing.

They said that this will not just benefit people individually but will also keep their loved ones and others around them safe. The actors then proceeded to give guidelines regarding washing hands and maintaining cleanliness.

As a precautionary measure to curb the coronavirus, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah imposed a lockdown across the province starting today. Following this, stars took to their Instagram accounts encouraging people to lock down and self-isolate.

Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor Hania Amir guided her fans how to “safe slay” quarantine along with some suggestions to binge-watch on Netflix.

Baaghi fame Saba Qamar, on the other hand, applauded doctors across the globe. “Let’s all just help them by sitting back at our homes and maintaining the social distance,” she said.

Heart throb Mahir Khan warned people to refrain from sharing unverified Whatsapp videos and articles.

Ayeza Khan gave some suggestions to mothers on how they could keep their children busy during quarantine. The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor encouraged reading and said #noipadsallowed.

Celebrities across the globe have been practising social distancing and have advised fans to do the same.

Pakistan has reported 799 known cases of the pandemic so far. Of these, most of the cases are from Sindh.