Pakistani celebrities encourage fans to stay home, stay responsible

As the novel coronavirus tightens its grip across the country, people have been advised to stay indoors and implement social distancing.
Amid the crisis, Pakistani celebrities have teamed up to encourage their fans nation-wide to stay at home.
In a video collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Films, stars such as Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Aamina Sheikh, Ayesha Omar and Meesha Shafi advised people to be responsible and practise social distancing.
It is imperative that we all stay at home until the government thinks it is safe enough for us to go out. Covid-19 has already claimed many lives around the world. Please take these precautions and keep your family safe. We cannot stress how important it is that all of us stay home. It is the only way we will save Pakistan and everyone else around us from this virus! #Coronavirus #Pakistan #DigitalPakistan This public service message is a collaboration between Ministry of Health and SOC Films
They said that this will not just benefit people individually but will also keep their loved ones and others around them safe. The actors then proceeded to give guidelines regarding washing hands and maintaining cleanliness.
As a precautionary measure to curb the coronavirus, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah imposed a lockdown across the province starting today. Following this, stars took to their Instagram accounts encouraging people to lock down and self-isolate.
Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor Hania Amir guided her fans how to “safe slay” quarantine along with some suggestions to binge-watch on Netflix.
safe slaying. ✌🏽 -wear masks in crowded places. -bahar tou jao he mat waise -ghar pe netflix dekho. Don’t f**k with cats acha hai season. Main khud elite dekh rahi hun. -cough/ sneeze elbow main. Try not to in hands. -logon se door rahain. Yeh wala mera favourite hai. -hand shake jhappi pappi se parhaiz karain -vitamin c piyain. -bohat sara paani piyain. -haath saaf rakhain; sanitise your hands every 15-20 mins. -aankh naak mu main ungliyan na dalain – dry cough ya fever feel ho tou foran check karaen -kaheen se travel kar kai ae hain tou test karwaen and don’t socialise for at least 14 days. -gloves pehan kai phirain. -bimar hon tou logon se alag rahain. -aur jo shoday bache hain jinko lagta hai kai unko kuch nahi hoga woh baaz ajaen. Nibba/ nibbi tumko tou kuch nahi hoga lekin kisi bare ko tumse ho sakta hai tou sab ehtiyat karo -dua karain 🤲🏼💋
Baaghi fame Saba Qamar, on the other hand, applauded doctors across the globe. “Let’s all just help them by sitting back at our homes and maintaining the social distance,” she said.
Dear world, we are in a situation where we need to be together to fight this pandemic. #Covid19 is growing rapidly and we have to play our part. So what to do now? Well, the part we can play is to self quarantine and contain ourself at our places. By this we are doing great favour to the humanity! We just not have to protect ourselves but our community as well. While doing that don’t forget those in need, we all can help them by donating a little amount to the people who cannot sit back home without working, so if we pay them some amount they can also save themselves and their families from this serious issue that we are facing right now. A huge round applause to all the doctors around the globe for serving the patients and still working for all of us, let’s all just help them by sitting back at our homes and maintaining the social distance. A little precaution can save us from a big trouble. Here are some tips to make yourself busy in self isolation. (this is also what I am doing these days) – Wash hands regularly -Take Shower – Pray – Do Yoga – Watch movies/Seasons – Learn new better things from YouTube informative videos Remember we all can beat this pandemic just by fighting with this together, we are all in this together and let’s all get out of this TOGETHER, this too shall pass ~ Insha Allah 🙂
Heart throb Mahir Khan warned people to refrain from sharing unverified Whatsapp videos and articles.
A few things – Stay home as much as possible. This can help the virus from spreading in a big way. Wash your hands. Build your immunity, lots of vit C. Help daily wage workers and others who will severely suffer during this time. Refrain from spreading unverified Whatsapp videos and articles. Oh also, naming and shaming ain’t cool! We are in this together. We will be responsible together. And fight this together. Ameen. ♥️
Ayeza Khan gave some suggestions to mothers on how they could keep their children busy during quarantine. The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor encouraged reading and said #noipadsallowed.
Celebrities across the globe have been practising social distancing and have advised fans to do the same.
Pakistan has reported 799 known cases of the pandemic so far. Of these, most of the cases are from Sindh.