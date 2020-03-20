Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Pakistani brands offer online sales after stores close

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on and social distancing has most of us housebound, an afternoon at the mall feels like a distant dream.

The Sindh government has also announced a partial lockdown in the province. This means that shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed for a period of 15 days starting Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Sindh CM said. Section 144 has been imposed at beaches and parks across the province.

But there’s a silver lining for shoppers: some really sweet deals online right now. From homewares to clothing, we rounded up the best cyber sales for you in self-isolation.

Outfitters

Khaadi

Sapphire

Gul Ahmed

Accessorize

Junaid Jamshed

WARDA

ALDO

Levis

Generations

Earlier, popular Karachi eateries including Test Kitchen, Thyme, No Lies Fries and Bonsai Pan Asian announced they would not be entertaining dine-in customers starting Tuesday.

