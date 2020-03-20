Friday, March 20, 2020  | 24 Rajab, 1441
Nowruz celebrations cancelled in Pakistan amid fears of coronavirus outbreak

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: FILE

Nowruz celebrations have been cancelled in Pakistan as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival marks the first day of the year in the Iranian calendar. Members of the Ismaili, Bohra, Parsi and Bahai communities mark the festival in Pakistan.

The Ismaili community marks the festival on March 21 each year, a member of the community told Samaa Digital.

However, this year’s celebrations have been called off as a precautionary measure.

A cook from the Parsi community said he received no orders as all festivities have been cancelled this year.

The Bahai community has also called off its Nowruz celebrations.

Sindh has reported the highest 252 coronavirus cases in Pakistan. The nationwide tally reached 504 on Friday.

All government offices, shopping malls, markets, parks and beaches have been closed for public across the province.

The Sindh government has prohibited all public gatherings to stem the spread of the virus.

