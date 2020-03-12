Mohammed Hanif’s Urdu publisher shortlisted for Prix Voltaire

Pakistani publishing house Maktaba-e-Daniyal has been shortlisted for the International Publishers Association’s Prix Voltaire.

The publishing house was in hot water over the Urdu translation of Hanif’s A Case of Exploding Mangoes, a novel that looks critically at former military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq.

The author shared his excitement on Twitter: “My brilliant publisher Hoori Noorani (Maktaba Daniya) has been shortlisted for this.”

He also called on TV channels to run tickers about the nomination.

TV NEWS walo, ticker hi chala do. Can’t remember last time a Pakistani publisher was nominated for such a fabulous international award: IPA Reveals 2020 Prix Voltaire Shortlist https://t.co/EmmelTKU6O via @publisherswkly — mohammedhanif (@mohammedhanif) March 11, 2020

Since 2006, the prize honours exemplary courage in upholding the freedom to publish and enable others to exercise their right to freedom of expression, according to publishersweekly.com. It also carries a cash prize of more than $9,000.

Three other publishing houses have been shortlisted along with Hanif’s publisher. These include Avesta Yayinlari, a Turkish publishing house, Malaysian publisher Chong Ton Sin, who defied government censors by publishing affordable editions of books on controversial topics and a Vietnamese publishing house that was set up last year and focuses on books by politically dissident writers.

The winner of this years’ award will be announced in May at the 33rd International Publishers Congress in Norway.