Malala Yousafzai gets lost finding her career path

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Photo: AFP

An inspiration for many, education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is puzzled over her own career path.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Yousafzai shared that when she was younger she wanted to be a doctor and then the prime minister, however, now she is not sure what her career path will be.

“I just focused on getting into university and deciding what to study. Today, like a lot of young people, I’m not sure what my career path will be,” reads the tweet.

In the same thread, she remarked that now she knows that she can make that choice for herself and that’s what she wants for all young women.

“This week leading up to International Women’s Day, I want to celebrate girls’ ambitions and share what young women around the world are saying about their dream careers,” said Yousafzai.

Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history (at 17), an education activist, the author of I Am Malala and founder of the Malala Fund. She is devoted to raising money for education programmes.

