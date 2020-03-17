Malala teaches people how to become ‘productive at home’

Nobel laureate misses going out with friends amid coronavirus outbreak

While a number of businesses have started advising employees to work from home in the ongoing bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic, education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has asked all the students to send in some tips on how to be productive at home.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Yousafzai said that she misses being outside and with my friends. “I know a lot of students are missing school today — but you can still be productive and have fun at home!” reads her post.

In a number of stories on her Instagram account, she has asked people to send her small videos on to make their time productive away from school.

Earlier, she took to her social media to share that she is puzzled over her own career path.

Taking to Twitter, Yousafzai shared that when she was younger she wanted to be a doctor and then the prime minister, however, now she is not sure what her career path will be.

“I just focused on getting into university and deciding what to study. Today, like a lot of young people, I’m not sure what my career path will be,” reads the tweet.

Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history (at 17), an education activist, the author of I Am Malala and founder of the Malala Fund. She is devoted to raising money for education programmes.