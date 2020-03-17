Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Malala teaches people how to become ‘productive at home’

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nobel laureate misses going out with friends amid coronavirus outbreak

While a number of businesses have started advising employees to work from home in the ongoing bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic, education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has asked all the students to send in some tips on how to be productive at home.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Yousafzai said that she misses being outside and with my friends. “I know a lot of students are missing school today — but you can still be productive and have fun at home!” reads her post.

In a number of stories on her Instagram account, she has asked people to send her small videos on to make their time productive away from school.

Earlier, she took to her social media to share that she is puzzled over her own career path.

Taking to Twitter, Yousafzai shared that when she was younger she wanted to be a doctor and then the prime minister, however, now she is not sure what her career path will be.

“I just focused on getting into university and deciding what to study. Today, like a lot of young people, I’m not sure what my career path will be,” reads the tweet.

Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history (at 17), an education activist, the author of I Am Malala and founder of the Malala Fund. She is devoted to raising money for education programmes.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Malala Yousafzai
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Valima of former PM’s son cancelled
Valima of former PM’s son cancelled
Protect the parents, grandparents from coronavirus, says Karachi salon
Protect the parents, grandparents from coronavirus, says Karachi salon
Fashion Pakistan Week postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Fashion Pakistan Week postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior to produce hand sanitizers
Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior to produce hand sanitizers
Mohammed Hanif’s Urdu publisher shortlisted for Prix Voltaire
Mohammed Hanif’s Urdu publisher shortlisted for Prix Voltaire
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.