Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior to produce hand sanitizers

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior to produce hand sanitizers

Photo: AFP

The French luxury goods group LVMH is to start producing hand sanitiser at three of its perfume and cosmetics factories for distribution to French hospitals fighting the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Twelve tonnes will be produced as soon as this week, instead of the usual Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy scents and make-up usually made at the three French sites. The company also owns brands including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany and Moet & Chandon.

The gel will be delivered “at no charge” to French health authorities, in particular the 39 public hospitals in Paris, the group said on Sunday.

“I wish to thank LVMH for acting so quickly: they made us this offer on Saturday night at 9pm (2000 GMT), and confirmed it on Sunday,” Paris hospitals chief Martine Hirsch told AFP.

The city’s hospitals have not yet run out of gel but supplies are “strained,” a spokeswoman for the Paris hospital system said, adding that other companies have also said they are ready to donate supplies. Fears of catching the new coronavirus have sparked a run on hand gel across France, with many pharmacies restricting clients to one small bottle per person.

The government issued a decree limiting prices after reports some retailers were trying to make extra profit from would-be buyers, with a 100ml bottle now costing no more than three euros.

Producers across France say they have been hiring workers to meet the soaring demand, as authorities urge stringent hand cleaning among measures to curtail the outbreak.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Christian Dior French fashion house coronavirus Hand sanitizer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Celebrities step out for Aurat March
Celebrities step out for Aurat March
Valima of former PM’s son cancelled
Valima of former PM’s son cancelled
Protect the parents, grandparents from coronavirus, says Karachi salon
Protect the parents, grandparents from coronavirus, says Karachi salon
Fashion Pakistan Week postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Fashion Pakistan Week postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Mohammed Hanif’s Urdu publisher shortlisted for Prix Voltaire
Mohammed Hanif’s Urdu publisher shortlisted for Prix Voltaire
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.