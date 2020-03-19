Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Karachi’s Nabila Salon closed until further notice

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi’s Nabila Salon closed until further notice

Photo: Nabila/Instagram

Karachi’s Nabila Salon has shut down until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In an Instagram post, the salon said that the safety of their clients and team was of utmost importance.

“After carefully considering advice from Government of Pakistan + W.H.O & C.D.C we are closing the NABILA Karachi Salon until further notice,” the salon said. “Prevention is better than cure.”

The salon’s Instagram page posted a video of Nabila self-isolating at home for the first time in five years.

Karachi-based Kiran Khan’s makeup studio announced that they would remain closed until further notice as well.

“Our phone lines are still active for you to call and ask queries. Anyone who still has their events confirmed with us will get calls from us accordingly,” the studio said. “Please try to understand the situation and help us control this virus before it spreads and triples in number.”

Last week, the Bina Khan Salon shared precautions the salon will be taking in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a social media post, the salon said: “We are responsible for the next person’s health so try not to be a carrier or spread the virus.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Nabila Salon
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
Valima of former PM’s son cancelled
Valima of former PM’s son cancelled
Protect the parents, grandparents from coronavirus, says Karachi salon
Protect the parents, grandparents from coronavirus, says Karachi salon
Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior to produce hand sanitizers
Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior to produce hand sanitizers
Fashion Pakistan Week postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
Fashion Pakistan Week postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.