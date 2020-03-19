Karachi’s Nabila Salon closed until further notice

Karachi’s Nabila Salon has shut down until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In an Instagram post, the salon said that the safety of their clients and team was of utmost importance.

“After carefully considering advice from Government of Pakistan + W.H.O & C.D.C we are closing the NABILA Karachi Salon until further notice,” the salon said. “Prevention is better than cure.”

The salon’s Instagram page posted a video of Nabila self-isolating at home for the first time in five years.

Karachi-based Kiran Khan’s makeup studio announced that they would remain closed until further notice as well.

“Our phone lines are still active for you to call and ask queries. Anyone who still has their events confirmed with us will get calls from us accordingly,” the studio said. “Please try to understand the situation and help us control this virus before it spreads and triples in number.”

Last week, the Bina Khan Salon shared precautions the salon will be taking in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a social media post, the salon said: “We are responsible for the next person’s health so try not to be a carrier or spread the virus.”