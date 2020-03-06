Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Jewellery inspired by Sindhi textile makes Paris debut

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Jewellery inspired by Sindhi textile makes Paris debut

Photos: Courtesy Sundus Talpur

This year, a bit of Sindh made its debut at Paris Fashion Week when luxury jewellery designer Sundus Talpur took her gold and silver collection to Tranoï Palais de la Bourse.

Talpur’s work explores graphical vocabulary and the physicality of Sindhi and Balochi textile and carries tales of their histories.

According to Talpur, the brand explores the ability of jewelry design to ground these embodied narratives in contemporary design. Each element contains details of hand-weave and embroidery.

Talpur told SAMAA Digital that she ended up in Paris after a PR and sales agency reached out to her.

“I was approached by L’adresse Paris agency, run by Amal Sultan, a Pakistani living in Paris. She found me on Instagram and approached me by the end of 2019,” she explained. “We sent my brand details, brand story, designs and look books/catalogues to the Tranoï and PFW selection committee where I got selected,” explained Talpur, a graduate of the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture.  

Talpur did her Masters from Central Saint Martins in London in jewellery design in 2017.

L’adresse fosters relationships within the global fashion community. Sultan has a personal interest in taking young Pakistani brands global by sourcing, consulting and developing them to global standards. L’adresse has showcased several brands from Pakistan at PFW in the past such as Hussain Rehar, Zuria Dor and Ahsan Nazir. Warp and the House of Cali have shown with L’adresse at PFW multiple times.

It has all been so exciting for me, Talpur said. “To be picked by L’adresse,  getting through the selection process at Tranoï and seeing my products on par with international standards, literally in the fashion capital of the world.” 

She added that it was an honour to represent Pakistan on the level of Tranoï and Paris Fashion Week. Talking about her collection, Talpur said that her gold collection, Dorr, was inspired by heritage textiles and embroideries, with materials sourced from artisans in Sindh.

“Each piece in this collection was built in collaboration with an artisan from Sindh. I source my textiles from the artisans and use them to create my signature texture on all my pieces,” she said. “Each piece comes with a card crediting any hand weaver or hand embroidery artist involved in the process.”

The silver collection features her signature textile texture but has a more contemporary design. “They are sculptural pieces comprising of hand sculpted portraits, textured earrings and bands. It was an ode to my pre-jewellery, sculpture days,” she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
paris fashion week Sundus Talpur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Geo suspends contract with Khalilur Rehman over TV show diatribe
Geo suspends contract with Khalilur Rehman over TV show diatribe
Malala Yousafzai gets lost finding her career path
Malala Yousafzai gets lost finding her career path
Asia's period problems: talking about a menstrual revolution
Asia’s period problems: talking about a menstrual revolution
Whose double roti is it anyway?
Whose double roti is it anyway?
Elif Shafak salutes Malala and her commitment to girls’ education
Elif Shafak salutes Malala and her commitment to girls’ education
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.