Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Jalila Haider awarded for being an International Woman of Courage

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Jalila Haider awarded for being an International Woman of Courage

Photo: Pak-US Alumni Network

The United States government has named Jalila Haider, a human rights lawyer from Balochistan, on its list of 12 extraordinary women. She will receive an International Women of Courage Award today (Wednesday).

It will be presented by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. First Lady Melania Trump will speak at the ceremony.

This is the award’s 14th year pf recognizing women around the globe who have demonstrated “exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk and sacrifice”.

Women are nominated for the award by US diplomatic missions.  Following the ceremony, the 12 awardees will participate in an International Visitor Leadership Program visiting various cities in the US.

The awards called Haider the Iron Lady of Balochistan. She specializes in defending women’s rights and provides free counselling and legal services to poverty-affected women. She is also the first female attorney from the Hazara community.

Also on the list are Zarifa Ghafari from Afghanistan, Lucy Kocharyan from Armenia, Shahla Humbatova from Azerbaijan, Ximena Galarza from Bolivia, Claire Ouedraogo from Burkina Faso, Sayragul Sauytbay from China, Susanna Liew from Malaysia, Amaya Coppens from Nicaragua, Amina Khoulani from Syria, Yasmin al Qadhi from Yemen and Dr Rita Nyampinga from Zimbabwe.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Jalila Haider
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Asia's period problems: talking about a menstrual revolution
Asia’s period problems: talking about a menstrual revolution
KLF 2020: here’s what not to miss this weekend
KLF 2020: here’s what not to miss this weekend
Elif Shafak salutes Malala and her commitment to girls’ education
Elif Shafak salutes Malala and her commitment to girls’ education
Whose double roti is it anyway?
Whose double roti is it anyway?
Feminist, fashionable and fighting for sustainability: India's Anita Dongre
Feminist, fashionable and fighting for sustainability: India’s Anita Dongre
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.