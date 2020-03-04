Jalila Haider awarded for being an International Woman of Courage

The United States government has named Jalila Haider, a human rights lawyer from Balochistan, on its list of 12 extraordinary women. She will receive an International Women of Courage Award today (Wednesday).

It will be presented by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. First Lady Melania Trump will speak at the ceremony.

This is the award’s 14th year pf recognizing women around the globe who have demonstrated “exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk and sacrifice”.

Women are nominated for the award by US diplomatic missions. Following the ceremony, the 12 awardees will participate in an International Visitor Leadership Program visiting various cities in the US.

The awards called Haider the Iron Lady of Balochistan. She specializes in defending women’s rights and provides free counselling and legal services to poverty-affected women. She is also the first female attorney from the Hazara community.

Also on the list are Zarifa Ghafari from Afghanistan, Lucy Kocharyan from Armenia, Shahla Humbatova from Azerbaijan, Ximena Galarza from Bolivia, Claire Ouedraogo from Burkina Faso, Sayragul Sauytbay from China, Susanna Liew from Malaysia, Amaya Coppens from Nicaragua, Amina Khoulani from Syria, Yasmin al Qadhi from Yemen and Dr Rita Nyampinga from Zimbabwe.