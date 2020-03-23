How to clean your phone the right way

It is a good idea to clean your phone every now and then, but since we know that the coronavirus is contagious and can survive on surfaces for two or three days, it’s wise to clean it more frequently, The Guardian reported.

“We take our phones everywhere, and we’re constantly touching them. You might wash your hands after you’ve been out but then contaminate them straight away with your phone, as you haven’t cleaned it,” the article read.

Apple advises you to use a 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox disinfecting wipes. The alcohol quickly evaporates from the surface of your phone and kills all the microbes. Don’t use Dettol wipes, or any other type that needs to be left on the surface for a certain period in order to work, because this will interfere with the phone’s functioning.

According to the website, you can also just use soap and water. Don’t put your phone under running water, even if it’s water-resistant. Moisten a cloth or a paper towel with washing-up liquid or hand soap.

Wipe it over the phone, then wipe that off with a cloth or paper towel moistened with water. You might have to do that a couple of times to get rid of the soapy bits. Then dry it.