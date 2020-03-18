Wednesday, March 18, 2020  | 22 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Here’s what Daraz, Elan are doing to make shopping easier

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

For the next two weeks, the Sindh government has announced a partial lockdown in the province.

This means that shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed for a period of 15 days starting Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Sindh CM said. Section 144 will be imposed at beaches and parks across the province.

Some brands such as Elan took to Instagram to remind customers that they can still make purchases online.

The clothing store announced that their stores in Lahore and Karachi would operate as per the government’s policy. For customers who prefer to pick up their order, the store said that they should set a time with the store’s representatives so that large crowds can be avoided.

In an email, Daraz shared some precautions they would take for the safety of their employees and customers.

“We are operating in line with advice from the World Health Organization and local authorities. We constantly make sure that all appropriate health and hygiene standards are adhered to,” read the email. “We encourage our customers to follow the general guidelines and further safeguard themselves by washing their hands after receiving their packages.”

Daraz added that where possible, packages will also be disinfected. Talking about price stability, the online shopping store said: “We are taking all possible steps to ensure stability in prices of medical supplies on Daraz. We have issued stern warnings to our sellers not to take advantage of this situation and increase prices. We will not hesitate to take strict action against all offenders including blacklisting them from the platform.”

Karachi’s Dolmen malls in Clifton, Hyderi and Tariq Road announced that they would remain shut till April 1.

Earlier, popular Karachi eateries including Test Kitchen, Thyme, No Lies Fries and Bonsai Pan Asian announced that they will not be entertaining dine-in customers starting Tuesday.

Bohra Dastarkhwan, home-based dining experience announced that they would remain closed until further notice.

“As the world converges on a course of action to address the current global crisis, SOCIAL DISTANCING seems the best way to minimise any risk,” they said in a post on Facebook. “However, we will be open for takeaway and if you are ordering from us be assured that we will be taking the best measures for hygiene.”

