Have you seen Studio Rokhan’s PSA video about COVID-19?

A animated video raising awareness about the coronavirus has gone viral on social media. The video, produced by Zeeshan Parwez’s Studio Rokhan is one of a kind and has received praise across the board for its public service message.

In the video, a man from Pabbi telling villages that they don’t need weapons to fight this virus but they need to wash their hands frequently and wear a mask.

This is our latest video on spreading awareness about Corona Virus. (PASHTO Version)

Stay safe and #washyourhands. Please watch and share.#COVID2019 #PakistanFightsCorona#CoronaFreePakistan pic.twitter.com/I3tvp7phws — Studio ROKHAN (@rokhan_official) March 26, 2020

Parwez, a music producer and director, is the brains behind the video while the soundtrack has been composed by Islamabad-based producer Sarmad Ghafoor, who also voices a character in the short video.



Talking to SAMAA Digital, the director said that he had been making videos around social issues for some time now. “Last year we made an animated video on traffic rules in Pashto which was very well received in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

He said that work on the video had begun two weeks before coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan. Still, he said, they tried to put the video out as soon as they could to lend a hand in the fight against the global pandemic.

According to Parwez, the video was initially produced in Pashto and an Urdu version was released soon after. The director added that the purpose of the video was to spread awareness about precautions against COVID-19. He wanted to tell people to keep clean, wash hands and maintain social distance.

He called the video a product of the entire team’s hard work, adding that the idea for the video came from none other than, columnist and radio show host Fasi Zaka.