Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Geo suspends contract with Khalilur Rehman over TV show diatribe

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Geo suspends contract with Khalilur Rehman over TV show diatribe

Photo: File

Geo Entertainment and 7th Sky Entertainment have suspended their contract with drama writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar two days after he used abusive language against prominent human rights activist Marvi Sirmed on a TV show.

In a statement, Geo Entertainment said that the channel and production house have suspended a four-drama and one film contract with Qamar “until he apologises for using indecent language in a TV show”.

Qamar had abused Sirmed, called her unsavoury names and body shamed her on a Neo TV show Tuesday night. He appeared to be having a reaction to the Aurat March slogan ‘My body, my choice’.

In a separate TV show on Express News, the drama writer said he had no remorse over his behaviour on NEO News. He claimed that he had not grown upset with Sirmed chanting ‘Mera Jism, Meri Marzi’ but because she had interrupted him.

The channel said that it believes in the exchange of ideas and that everyone has the right to express their opinions and the culture of a healthy debate should be encouraged.

Qamar didn’t only use abusive language against a woman but also refused to accept his mistake, the statement said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aurat March Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, Aurat March, Geo Entertainment
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Malala Yousafzai gets lost finding her career path
Malala Yousafzai gets lost finding her career path
Asia's period problems: talking about a menstrual revolution
Asia’s period problems: talking about a menstrual revolution
Whose double roti is it anyway?
Whose double roti is it anyway?
Elif Shafak salutes Malala and her commitment to girls’ education
Elif Shafak salutes Malala and her commitment to girls’ education
Jalila Haider awarded for being an International Woman of Courage
Jalila Haider awarded for being an International Woman of Courage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.