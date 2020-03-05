Geo suspends contract with Khalilur Rehman over TV show diatribe

Geo Entertainment and 7th Sky Entertainment have suspended their contract with drama writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar two days after he used abusive language against prominent human rights activist Marvi Sirmed on a TV show.

In a statement, Geo Entertainment said that the channel and production house have suspended a four-drama and one film contract with Qamar “until he apologises for using indecent language in a TV show”.

Qamar had abused Sirmed, called her unsavoury names and body shamed her on a Neo TV show Tuesday night. He appeared to be having a reaction to the Aurat March slogan ‘My body, my choice’.

In a separate TV show on Express News, the drama writer said he had no remorse over his behaviour on NEO News. He claimed that he had not grown upset with Sirmed chanting ‘Mera Jism, Meri Marzi’ but because she had interrupted him.

The channel said that it believes in the exchange of ideas and that everyone has the right to express their opinions and the culture of a healthy debate should be encouraged.

Qamar didn’t only use abusive language against a woman but also refused to accept his mistake, the statement said.