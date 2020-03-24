Fatima Bhutto calls on government to provide relief to prisoners

Most women in Pakistan’s jails are there on Hudood cases, false charges of kidnapping (custody cases essentially) and have neither the legal representation nor finances to secure bail, shared author Fatima Bhutto.

Taking to Twitter to share a note by her younger brother, Zulfikar Bhutto Jr, on the coronavirus pandemic and those behind bars, Bhutto said: “Pakistan must provide relief to its many thousand prisoners in these uncertain times.”

My brother @zulfikaralibhutto posted these notes today. We must think of those incarcerated and alone. pic.twitter.com/u3fQt140Xl — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) March 23, 2020







