Fashion Pakistan Week postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Fashion Pakistan Council has announced that Fashion Pakistan Week 2020 was postponed till further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The three-day fashion event was scheduled to take place on April 9 to April 11 in Karachi. The decision to delay comes in the wake of the coronavirus spread and precautionary measures taken by local authorities to enforce social distancing.

The council’s chairperson, Maheen Khan, said: “At this time of a global pandemic, we will assess the situation later during the year, with regards to the rescheduling of Fashion Pakistan Week 2020. We’ve informed our designers and sponsors who agree with our decision and together we’ll reassess later in the year.”

Fashion Pakistan Council is a national body of designers that hosts the biannual events of Fashion Pakistan Week Spring/Summer and Fashion Pakistan Week Winter Festive.