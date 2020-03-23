Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Fact Check: Sana Safinaz co-owner does not have COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Fact Check: Sana Safinaz co-owner does not have COVID-19

Photo: Instagram

Co-owner of fashion brand Sana Safinaz, Sana Hashwani, does not have the coronavirus, despite social media claims that she tested positive for it.

For the past few days, disinformation of Hashwani testing positive for the pandemic was making the rounds on social media. The brand, however, debunked the rumours in a statement uploaded on Sana Safinaz’s official Instagram account Sunday night.

“Sana returned from the UK and took a test as a precaution so as to not endanger family members with compromised immunity,” the statement said. “She has tested negative but nonetheless placed herself under self-isolation as any sensible person returning from abroad should do at this time,” it clarified.

The brand shared Hashwani’s negative test results of the virus. It added that COVID-19 is a worldwide phenomenon and can’t be trivialized in and insensitive way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sana Safinaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sana Safinaz, coronavirus, COVID-19, fashion, brand, Sana Hashwani, UK, Pakistan, London
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani brands offer online sales after stores close
Pakistani brands offer online sales after stores close
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
No dine-in at these Karachi restaurants amid coronavirus pandemic
Nowruz celebrations cancelled in Pakistan amid fears of coronavirus outbreak
Nowruz celebrations cancelled in Pakistan amid fears of coronavirus outbreak
Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior to produce hand sanitizers
Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior to produce hand sanitizers
Dating in the time of coronavirus: chat online, meet much...
Dating in the time of coronavirus: chat online, meet much later
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.