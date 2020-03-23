Fact Check: Sana Safinaz co-owner does not have COVID-19

Co-owner of fashion brand Sana Safinaz, Sana Hashwani, does not have the coronavirus, despite social media claims that she tested positive for it.

For the past few days, disinformation of Hashwani testing positive for the pandemic was making the rounds on social media. The brand, however, debunked the rumours in a statement uploaded on Sana Safinaz’s official Instagram account Sunday night.

“Sana returned from the UK and took a test as a precaution so as to not endanger family members with compromised immunity,” the statement said. “She has tested negative but nonetheless placed herself under self-isolation as any sensible person returning from abroad should do at this time,” it clarified.

The brand shared Hashwani’s negative test results of the virus. It added that COVID-19 is a worldwide phenomenon and can’t be trivialized in and insensitive way.