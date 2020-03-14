Saturday, March 14, 2020  | 18 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Events at Karachi Arts Council cancelled till further notice

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Photo: ArtsCouncil.pk

The Karachi Arts Council has decided to cancel all scheduled events and talks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This was confirmed by a representative of the arts council. He told SAMAA Digital that Ahmed Ali Shah, the president of the arts council, had taken this decision and said that no events will take place on the premises till the situation is under control or till the government makes an announcement that it is ok to hold public gatherings.

According to Shah, the decision was taken for the health of those who are regulars at the art council.

