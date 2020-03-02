Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Elif Shafak salutes Malala and her commitment to girls’ education

Elif Shafak salutes Malala and her commitment to girls’ education

Photo: Instagram/@shafakelif

Turkish author Elif Shafak shared her admiration for education activist and Nobel laureate, Malala Yousufzai, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The Forty Rules of Love writer said that when she spoke at “Oxford University Lady Margaret Hall; there was a wonderfully engaged and young and diverse audience and among them how great it was to see and then meet Malala, whose courage and deep commitment to girls’ education I wholeheartedly salute and admire @malala.”

Yesterday I had a talk at Oxford University Lady Margaret Hall; there was a wonderfully engaged and young and diverse audience and among them how great it was to see and then meet Malala, whose courage and deep commitment to girls' education I wholeheartedly salute and admire @malala

The Guardian’s former editor Alex Rusbridger was also at the Shafak’s talk and said: “@lmhoxford can be the most extraordinary melting pot for provocative ideas and amazing women.

Last week, the education activist met teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg at Oxford.

The two young women both shot to world fame after taking a stand on major global issues: the climate crisis and women’s education.

Malala shared a picture with Thunberg on Instagram and Twitter. She said Thunberg was the only friend she would skip school for.

Thank you, @gretathunberg. ❤️

Thunberg, too, posted pictures of the meet up and called Malala her role model.

