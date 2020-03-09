Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Celebrities step out for Aurat March

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Celebrities step out for Aurat March

Photo: Instagram/@sharmeenobaidchinoy

Women, transgender and non-binary persons stepped out to march for their rights on International Women’s Day over the weekend.

In Karachi, celebrities including two time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, actors Mahira Khan, Mira Sethi and Adnan Malik joined them at Frere Hall on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Obaid-Chinoy said that she was marching for safe spaces for women on and offline.

Humsafar star Mahira Khan tweeted the story of Nasreen, the sole bread winner of her family. Her friend and Sadqe Tumharay co-star Adnan Malik also tweeted from the march.

Actor Mira Sethi said that she was marching because it was the most radical thing to do.

Ehd-e-Wafa star Osman Khalid Butt posted two photographs on Instagram and said: “This International Women’s Day, and the day of the nationwide Aurat March, I have contributed to support the education of ten underprivileged girls for a year.”

View this post on Instagram

This International Women’s Day, and the day of the nationwide Aurat March, I have contributed to support the education of ten underprivileged girls for a year. My donation has been to TCF’s ‘Let’s Empower a Girl’s Dream’ campaign – https://support.tcf.org.pk/fundraisers/faizasaleem-support-a-school-unit – and that is just one of several non profit organizations you can donate to (remember, no amount is too small!) Nadia Jamil shared a list with me of some amazing organizations you can contribute to: SOS Village – http://sos.org.pk Bali Memorial Trust – http://balimemorialtrust.org SanjanNagar Schools – http://snpet.org The Missionaries of Charity, Mother Teresa Home Idara Taleem o Agahi – http://itacec.org The PSRD School, Pakistan Society for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled – http://psrd.org.pk These organizations are all vouched for. Please donate for a better future for our children, and our girls! And if you know of or are a part of any other organization furthering the cause of girls’ education, please share the links. As a parting note, I remain in awe of the strength, resilience & passion of our women. Your voices will be heard. Long live the movement. #AuratMarch2020 #Karachi #SheWillRise

A post shared by Osman Khalid Butt (@aclockworkobi) on Mar 8, 2020 at 12:42pm PDT

Actor Iffat Omar shared a photo with her “girl gang” at the Aurat March.

View this post on Instagram

Girl power💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽

A post shared by Iffat Omar (@iffatomarofficial) on Mar 8, 2020 at 7:27am PDT

Ishqiya star Hania Aamir gave a shout out to women and said: ” Mera jism meri marzi. Happy women’s day.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aurat March Mahira Khan Mira Sethi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Marvi Sirmed's private information leaked online
Marvi Sirmed’s private information leaked online
Geo suspends contract with Khalilur Rehman over TV show diatribe
Geo suspends contract with Khalilur Rehman over TV show diatribe
Malala Yousafzai gets lost finding her career path
Malala Yousafzai gets lost finding her career path
Jewellery inspired by Sindhi textile makes Paris debut
Jewellery inspired by Sindhi textile makes Paris debut
Asia's period problems: talking about a menstrual revolution
Asia’s period problems: talking about a menstrual revolution
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.