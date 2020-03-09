Celebrities step out for Aurat March

Women, transgender and non-binary persons stepped out to march for their rights on International Women’s Day over the weekend.

In Karachi, celebrities including two time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, actors Mahira Khan, Mira Sethi and Adnan Malik joined them at Frere Hall on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Obaid-Chinoy said that she was marching for safe spaces for women on and offline.

Humsafar star Mahira Khan tweeted the story of Nasreen, the sole bread winner of her family. Her friend and Sadqe Tumharay co-star Adnan Malik also tweeted from the march.

Nasreen is the sole bread winner of her home and works at my place. Mubarak works for Mashion, supports a family who live in a village in Sindh. Both came along with me. All the posters we made were picked up from the #auratmarch manifesto. #HappyWomensDay ♥️ pic.twitter.com/yzm30V76uO — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 8, 2020

Un ka jism, un ki marzi. Aap ka jism, aap ki marzi. Mera jism, meri marzi. Live & let live. #AuratAzadiMarch #WomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/acdeSJHKhe — adnanmalik (@adnanmalik) March 8, 2020

Actor Mira Sethi said that she was marching because it was the most radical thing to do.

Ehd-e-Wafa star Osman Khalid Butt posted two photographs on Instagram and said: “This International Women’s Day, and the day of the nationwide Aurat March, I have contributed to support the education of ten underprivileged girls for a year.”

Actor Iffat Omar shared a photo with her “girl gang” at the Aurat March.

Ishqiya star Hania Aamir gave a shout out to women and said: ” Mera jism meri marzi. Happy women’s day.”