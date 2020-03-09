Celebrities step out for Aurat March

Women, transgender and non-binary persons stepped out to march for their rights on International Women’s Day over the weekend.
In Karachi, celebrities including two time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, actors Mahira Khan, Mira Sethi and Adnan Malik joined them at Frere Hall on Sunday.
In an Instagram post, Obaid-Chinoy said that she was marching for safe spaces for women on and offline.
Marching so that we create safe spaces for women on and offline!…marching so that we recognize that women have the right to education, to work & be financially independent. Marching because women are harassed, raped & killed in the name of honor & we dont want to talk about these issues…marching for Quaid e Azam’s vision of equality for the women of #Pakistan
Humsafar star Mahira Khan tweeted the story of Nasreen, the sole bread winner of her family. Her friend and Sadqe Tumharay co-star Adnan Malik also tweeted from the march.
Nasreen is the sole bread winner of her home and works at my place. Mubarak works for Mashion, supports a family who live in a village in Sindh. Both came along with me. All the posters we made were picked up from the #auratmarch manifesto. #HappyWomensDay ♥️ pic.twitter.com/yzm30V76uO— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 8, 2020
Un ka jism, un ki marzi. Aap ka jism, aap ki marzi. Mera jism, meri marzi. Live & let live. #AuratAzadiMarch #WomensDay2020 pic.twitter.com/acdeSJHKhe— adnanmalik (@adnanmalik) March 8, 2020
Actor Mira Sethi said that she was marching because it was the most radical thing to do.
I march because it’s the most obvious thing to do. I march because it’s the most radical thing to do. I march because I want to. I march because they don’t want me to. I march for solidarity, strategy, strength. I march to get some sun. I march because my mother marched. I march for the women who can’t march. I march coz I FREAKIN LOVE BEING IN A SEA OF WOMEN SUPERCHARGED WITH ENERGY, HUMOR, AND AN EXCELLENT VOLTAGE OF ANGER. Happy Women’s Day, brothers and sisters ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #auratmarch2020 #karachi
Ehd-e-Wafa star Osman Khalid Butt posted two photographs on Instagram and said: “This International Women’s Day, and the day of the nationwide Aurat March, I have contributed to support the education of ten underprivileged girls for a year.”
This International Women’s Day, and the day of the nationwide Aurat March, I have contributed to support the education of ten underprivileged girls for a year. My donation has been to TCF’s ‘Let’s Empower a Girl’s Dream’ campaign – https://support.tcf.org.pk/fundraisers/faizasaleem-support-a-school-unit – and that is just one of several non profit organizations you can donate to (remember, no amount is too small!) Nadia Jamil shared a list with me of some amazing organizations you can contribute to: SOS Village – http://sos.org.pk Bali Memorial Trust – http://balimemorialtrust.org SanjanNagar Schools – http://snpet.org The Missionaries of Charity, Mother Teresa Home Idara Taleem o Agahi – http://itacec.org The PSRD School, Pakistan Society for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled – http://psrd.org.pk These organizations are all vouched for. Please donate for a better future for our children, and our girls! And if you know of or are a part of any other organization furthering the cause of girls’ education, please share the links. As a parting note, I remain in awe of the strength, resilience & passion of our women. Your voices will be heard. Long live the movement. #AuratMarch2020 #Karachi #SheWillRise
Actor Iffat Omar shared a photo with her “girl gang” at the Aurat March.
Ishqiya star Hania Aamir gave a shout out to women and said: ” Mera jism meri marzi. Happy women’s day.”