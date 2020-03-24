Bored at home? Here’s some virtual museums to check out

If you’re interested in art and history, you can now view thousands of paintings, sculptures, installations and new work online, many in minute detail, as well as explore the museums themselves, The Guardian shared.

“There are various platforms: from interactive, 360-degree videos and full walk-around tours with voiceover descriptions to slideshows with zoomable photos of the world’s greatest artworks. And many allow viewers to get closer to the art than they could do in real life,” the article read.

So sit back, relax and entre the full-screen mode on your laptop/phone and start exploring.

J Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

The museum has more than 6,000 years worth of creative treasures, including Van Gogh’s Irises and Renoir’s La Promenade. You can learn more by visiting their website, getty.edu.

Vatican Museums, Rome

Vaulted ceilings, intricate murals and tapestries, the Vatican’s museums are creatively rich sites. Check out their website for more details: museivaticani.va

Guggenheim, Bilbao

This distinctive space has a great postwar collection of art and sculpture. Visit the museum’s website to learn more, guggenheim-bilbao.eus.

Natural History Museum, London

Natural History Museum’s vast collection has long been a favourite of both Londoners and tourists. Get lost in the corridors and gallery spaces and online ( nhm.ac.uk) one treat is Dippy the dino, who despite recently going on tour.

Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

This museum has a collection of art and historical object spread over 80 galleries. You can view it online at: rijksmuseum.nl.

You can also check out the Musée d’Orsay in Paris (m.musee-orsay.fr), London’s National Portrait Gallery and British Museum (britishmuseum.org) which has historical object from across the globe or Brazil’s MASP (masp.org.br)