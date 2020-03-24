Bored at home? Here’s some virtual museums to check out

If you’re interested in art and history, you can now view thousands of paintings, sculptures, installations and new work online, many in minute detail, as well as explore the museums themselves, The Guardian shared.
“There are various platforms: from interactive, 360-degree videos and full walk-around tours with voiceover descriptions to slideshows with zoomable photos of the world’s greatest artworks. And many allow viewers to get closer to the art than they could do in real life,” the article read.
So sit back, relax and entre the full-screen mode on your laptop/phone and start exploring.
J Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles
The museum has more than 6,000 years worth of creative treasures, including Van Gogh’s Irises and Renoir’s La Promenade. You can learn more by visiting their website, getty.edu.
Vatican Museums, Rome
Vaulted ceilings, intricate murals and tapestries, the Vatican’s museums are creatively rich sites. Check out their website for more details: museivaticani.va
Belvedere Apollo. The statue was part of the collection which Cardinal Giuliano della Rovere possessed in his palace on Piazza Santi Apostoli. When he became Pope with the name Julius II (1503-1513), the sculpture was transferred to the Vatican, where it is attested from at least 1508. The god Apollo strikes a regal pose and seems to have just fired an arrow from his bow, which he would originally have held in his left hand.
Guggenheim, Bilbao
This distinctive space has a great postwar collection of art and sculpture. Visit the museum’s website to learn more, guggenheim-bilbao.eus.
Natural History Museum, London
Natural History Museum’s vast collection has long been a favourite of both Londoners and tourists. Get lost in the corridors and gallery spaces and online ( nhm.ac.uk) one treat is Dippy the dino, who despite recently going on tour.
An unusual view of Hintze Hall: this pic was taken without the glass case between us and our Mantellisaurus skeleton. We don't remove it from its case too often, but being able to do so allows us to continue to study this important specimen, making data available to scientists around the world. The last time this happened we were able to produce a detailed 3D scan.
Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
This museum has a collection of art and historical object spread over 80 galleries. You can view it online at: rijksmuseum.nl.
Wandering around an empty Rijksmuseum is really special, but can also be a little eerie at times, especially when you see Rembrandt's The Syndics. No matter from which standpoint, The Syndics always look you straight in the eye. The Sampling Officials of the Drapers' Guild, Rembrandt van Rijn, 1662
You can also check out the Musée d’Orsay in Paris (m.musee-orsay.fr), London’s National Portrait Gallery and British Museum (britishmuseum.org) which has historical object from across the globe or Brazil’s MASP (masp.org.br)
Every week during the time of the closure of the musée d'Orsay, an artist offers their vision of the collections, commenting on one work every day, for seven days. For the first week, painter and filmmaker Julian Schnabel shares insights on seven favorites. Day 1. Van Gogh, "Portrait of the artist" (1889): "If you look at the way the lips are drawn in Van Gogh's self-portrait, there's a clarity of understanding paint that speaks volumes. Van Gogh does everything. He's drawing his painting, painting his painting: his painting is looking at you. Are you embarrassed? Do you see yourself? It makes you sorry for all the bad things other did to him. It's a portrait of him, but it's the essence of painting. It's better than real life. It's the best of life.
Did you know the Museum is the largest indoor space on Google Street View? You can explore more than 60 galleries at your leisure.