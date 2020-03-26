Amir Khan to give four-storey building to NHS

Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan has said that he will give away his four-storey building to help the UK to help the National Health Service during the coronavirus outbreak.

The boxer said this in a tweet on Wednesday. “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe.”

The building, according to Khan was going to a wedding hall and retail outlet.

According to the BBC, Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus as well and is currently self-isolating. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, moved to Windsor Castle a week earlier than intended as a precaution.

“Figures released from NHS England show there were 28 deaths over the latest recorded 24-hour period, bringing the coronavirus death toll in England to 414. There have also been 22 deaths so far in Scotland, 22 in Wales and seven in Northern Ireland, according to the latest available figures,” the BBC reported.