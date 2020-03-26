Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Amir Khan to give four-storey building to NHS

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Amir Khan to give four-storey building to NHS

Photo: Amir Khan/Instagram

Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan has said that he will give away his four-storey building to help the UK to help the National Health Service during the coronavirus outbreak.

The boxer said this in a tweet on Wednesday. “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time. I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the @NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus. Pls keep safe.”

The building, according to Khan was going to a wedding hall and retail outlet.

According to the BBC, Prince Charles has tested positive for the coronavirus as well and is currently self-isolating. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, moved to Windsor Castle a week earlier than intended as a precaution.

“Figures released from NHS England show there were 28 deaths over the latest recorded 24-hour period, bringing the coronavirus death toll in England to 414. There have also been 22 deaths so far in Scotland, 22 in Wales and seven in Northern Ireland, according to the latest available figures,” the BBC reported.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Amir Khan coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Designer Maria B’s husband released from police custody in Lahore
Designer Maria B’s husband released from police custody in Lahore
Pakistani brands offer online sales after stores close
Pakistani brands offer online sales after stores close
Bored at home? Here’s some virtual museums to check out
Bored at home? Here’s some virtual museums to check out
How to clean your phone the right way
How to clean your phone the right way
Fact Check: Sana Safinaz co-owner does not have COVID-19
Fact Check: Sana Safinaz co-owner does not have COVID-19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.