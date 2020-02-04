Tuesday, February 4, 2020  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Karachi choreographer loves grooving to Ranveer Singh’s songs

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi choreographer loves grooving to Ranveer Singh’s songs

If you love dancing then you must’ve come across a video of a Pakistani man, dressed in black, emulating Ranveer Singh’s steps while dancing on his hit song Khalibali.

The dancer is none other than choreographer Shaiz Raj.

Giving advice to budding dancers, he said that people must be passionate about dancing.

“If you don’t put your heart into something, you can’t perform well,” he told SAMAA Digital.

The choreographer said he faced opposition from his family when he started dancing. “But, I didn’t stop and I worked hard.”

Raj has assisted his seniors in choreographing a number of songs in movies Ho Mann Jahaan, Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

He is now himself an established wedding choreographer.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Choreographer dancers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed summoned over Meray Paas Tum Ho dialogues
Humayun Saeed summoned over Meray Paas Tum Ho dialogues
Raping your wife isn’t allowed in Pakistan law
Raping your wife isn’t allowed in Pakistan law
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed share cute exchange on Twitter
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed share cute exchange on Twitter
Salman Khan snatches phone from fan
Salman Khan snatches phone from fan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.