Yasir Hussain shares adorable childhood picture of Iqra Aziz

Yasir Hussain shared an adorable childhood photo of wife Iqra Aziz and sister-in-law Sidra Aziz on his social media account. The photo was shared on Hussain’s Instagram Story.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress and her sister Sidra can be seen smiling in the throwback photo.

Earlier, Iqra Aziz took to social media to share a bit of marital bliss. Sharing candid shots from her wedding day on Instagram, the Suno Chanda star wrote a heart-warming post about Lahore Se Aagey actor Yasir Hussain.

She said that she was lucky to be with her husband and always wanted to be with him.

The celebrity couple Yasir and Iqra Aziz tied the knot on December 28, 2019.