Why is Pakistan so obsessed with this young Lahore couple?

The Pakistani internet has gone wild over a newlywed couple in Lahore, posting and resharing their wedding pictures on social media. Their marriage has stirred a debate on what is the right age to get married.

Some people heaped praise on the 18 year olds for marrying “at the right age” while others trolled them.

You both are perfect example for youngsters 👍congratulations to both of you MashaAllah ❤️Stay Happy and Blessed always ameen 😇#بات_بس_اتنی_سی_ہے pic.twitter.com/lU9Ub5QRMn — Tanha💞🇵🇰 (@tanha7860) February 4, 2020

Phr unkay Abba nahi manay#بات_بس_اتنی_سی_ہے pic.twitter.com/Rr0VPHoerz — 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙝𝙞𝙙 𝙅𝙪𝙩𝙩 🇵🇰 (@its_Shahid9) February 4, 2020

But no matter what other people think, Asad and Nimra don’t care.

The couple was respectful of the people who were being critical. When asked if the people trolling them were just jealous of their marriage, Asad said everyone thinks differently.

“Some wish to get married after becoming financially stable and some get married at an early age,” Asad told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Thursday.

“I don’t really care what people say, I’ve got what I wanted [Nimra].”

He said he and his father both wanted him to get married at the age of 18 or 20. His bride, however, said she had a different plan. “I wanted to marry at 25 or 30,” Nimra said.

She said she tried to explain to Asad that they were very young and hadn’t even completed their education. “Asad said if I wanted to marry him then I’ve got to do it now,” she said. She said yes after both families agreed to get them married.

Asad lives with his family in Muscat, Oman where he and Nimra will jet off to after a month to continue their education. They also plan to go on a world tour soon.

Both of them thanked the people who have supported them. Their supporters include actor Imran Ashraf, who was having none of the hate some people were throwing at the couple.

He said the internet has become a court where people punish others to take out their frustrations. “People should congratulate the couple for getting married. They should pray that Allah fills their life with happiness,” the actor wrote in a comment on Instagram.