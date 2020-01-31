What Karachi wants to know about mental health

Ask us anything, the moderator of a session on mental health tells the audience after introducing the three experts on the panel for the Adab Festival 2020 at the Karachi Arts Council Friday evening.

She is met with silence.

Ask us anything, she repeats. Silence again.

Post-it notes are passed around and an announcement is made to submit anonymous questions about ANYTHING.

“This is not a typical panel session. We will be taking questions about mental health and these three experts will answer them,” she explains after seeing some perplexed faces in the crowd.

As the audience members grab their chits from the volunteers and steadily start scribbling down their comments and questions, a journalist at the back raises his hand and gets the conversation going with a question: why do highly-educated people these days, who have everything, presume that a spell has been cast when they or others around them experience a problem?

Dr Humair Yusuf, a psychotherapist and private practitioner based in Karachi, explains the idea of mental health being understood as magic has existed since the start of time. Even scientifically, because mental health is not well understood it’s natural to look at it through a supernatural lens.

But he says this is not always necessarily a bad thing. “Yes it is a chronic problem, but it also externalises and separates stress from other factors which can be good for healing,” says Dr Yusuf.

He thinks historical and cultural roots need to be kept in mind in Pakistani society when dealing with mental health.

But Dr Shameel Khan, an assistant professor and psychiatrist at the AKU, doesn’t entirely agree. He says we need to work with cultural beliefs, but the stigma attached to mental health is too real in our society. “There is little to no chemical understanding of mental health. It’s easier to explain the chemical imbalance in diabetes or heart problems to a patient than the imbalance of someone hearing voices which may be schizophrenia,” he said.

By now, post-it notes with questions had started piling up in the moderator’s hands and several people had their hands raised for the mic.

People wanted to know: what’s the extent of psychiatric services across Pakistan? Is psychotherapy the final answer for someone after trying to feel better with medicines? Do more men or more women seek therapy in Pakistan? How should mental health be taught to 10-12 year olds? What can institutions do to help students struggling with mental well-being? How does one help a family member who is going through something but very resistant to get help? What do you do with the shame and guilt you feel that comes with going for therapy?

There were more, but the session time was only for an hour.

Zehra Moinuddin, another therapist on the panel who uses talk therapy and uses art, music and other methods for healing, spoke about the need to normalise the concept of “not being okay”, especially among children. Adults often forget to lead by example, she said, adding that parents feel they need to be strong for their children and not show vulnerability.

“Culturally, men are taught to be strong. So women are more likely to seek help. But men are as vulnerable and it mostly manifests itself through violence,” she said.

Quoting a doctor, she said parents and teachers need to realise that you don’t have to be a therapist to be therapeutic.

Dr Khan emphasised on safe learning environments for students both at home and school when a woman from the audience asked what institutions should be doing. He said the stigma around mental health is less among younger people, but the pressure is more.

This participatory session was the third conversation about mental wellness, youth engagement and community responsibility towards mental health in a series organised by the directors of a foundation in Sabeen Mahmud’s memory.