Transgender activist Nayyab Ali wins Galas Award for her work

Posted: Feb 9, 2020
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Nayyab Ali/Facebook

Nayyab Ali, a transgender activist, has been awarded the International Activist of the Year award for her work.

Her efforts were recognised by the Galas Award, which highlights the work of LGBTQ+ activists.

The ceremony was held in Dublin, Ireland. Ali, however, couldn’t attend it.

Ali was nominated by Amnesty International, Frontline Defenders, and the National LGBT Federation.

“This award has given an identity to our community and I am thankful to the organisers for honouring me with it,” she told SAMAA TV.

Ali, who has completed her Masters from Okara, has registered her company with the SECP.

