Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq is a married man.

He tied the knot with Sana Fayyaz in Lahore in a February 19 nikkah ceremony. According to PTV sports journalist Zeeshan Qayyum, the rukhsati will be held next month.

This is Haq’s second marriage after a short-lived relationship with Faha Makhdum in 2011.

The 39-year-old is currently in France for the Terega Open Pau-Pyrenees.