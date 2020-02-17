Shahid Afridi sticks to tradition and names daughter Arwa

Cricketer Shahid Afridi revealed the name of his newborn baby girl on social media on Sunday.

“The suspense is over and ‘Arwa’ is the name we have gone for,” he tweeted, thanking fans for suggestions.

I’ve enjoyed taking time reading all of your name suggestions for our baby: Thank You so much! The suspense is over and ‘Arwa’ is the name we have gone for ☺. Thanks & congrats to @AbdulQa40839442 @sheenwaheed @MoonaAfridi @khurrammustafa7 @Whosain1 @amjad_paracha #Arwa https://t.co/ZVSfZ9F9uc — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 16, 2020

Earlier, the former Pakistan cricket team captain had asked fans to suggest a name for his youngest bundle of joy.

He said: “This one’s for my fans: As you can see there’s a trend of my daughter’s names beginning with the letter ‘A’. Send me your recommendations for our new arrival with ‘A’…the winning name I select gets a prize! Keep the names rolling! #Aqsa#Ansha#Ajwa#Asmara#A…”