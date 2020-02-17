Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > LifeandStyle

Shahid Afridi sticks to tradition and names daughter Arwa

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Shahid Afridi sticks to tradition and names daughter Arwa

Cricketer Shahid Afridi revealed the name of his newborn baby girl on social media on Sunday.

“The suspense is over and ‘Arwa’ is the name we have gone for,” he tweeted, thanking fans for suggestions.

Earlier, the former Pakistan cricket team captain had asked fans to suggest a name for his youngest bundle of joy.

He said: “This one’s for my fans: As you can see there’s a trend of my daughter’s names beginning with the letter ‘A’. Send me your recommendations for our new arrival with ‘A’…the winning name I select gets a prize! Keep the names rolling! #Aqsa#Ansha#Ajwa#Asmara#A…”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shahid Afridi, family welcome a baby girl
Shahid Afridi, family welcome a baby girl
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
Four Pakistani Tinder nightmares, one happily ever after
Four Pakistani Tinder nightmares, one happily ever after
Tunisian woman completes 53-day journey to Makkah on bicycle
Tunisian woman completes 53-day journey to Makkah on bicycle
Rabi Pirzada shares hardships she faced after quitting showbiz
Rabi Pirzada shares hardships she faced after quitting showbiz
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.