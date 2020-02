Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and his family welcomed a baby girl on Friday.

Afridi shared the news with his fans and followers via Twitter, saying, “The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me.

“Already having been granted four wonderful daughters, I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah.”

The tweet was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from Afridi’s fans, who expressed their heartfelt wishes for the family.