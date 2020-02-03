Rishi Kapoor hospitalised due to an infection

Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to an infection. The actor is accompanied by his wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Revealing the cause of his hospitalisation, Rishi said that it is ‘nothing dramatic’. “I have had an infection which is getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess,” said the actor talking to PTI.

He returned to India in September 2019 from New York after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.