Reporting harassment is difficult but more survivors should do it

Many women who have been harassed at work are unwilling to report it. They fear taking action because of how people will treat them or they lack faith in the justice system. This needs to change and more women have to come forward and speak about it.

Women lawyers encouraged people to start sharing their harassment experiences while speaking on a panel on Demystifying Sexual Harassment at the Workplace on the second day of the Adab Festival 2020 Saturday evening. It was moderated by lawyer Palvasha Shahab.

Pakistan has three main laws dealing with harassment. The first comes under labour laws and looks at the relationship between an employee and employer, the other is Section 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code which includes harassment in public places. The third is the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA) which deals with blackmailing on social media, explained lawyer Maliha Lari Zia.

More than 50% of the cases are settled and there is no justice in some cases, said Barrister Zahrah Sehr Vayani. We need more cases so that a precedent can be set, she said.

She gave an example of a woman who filed a complaint against her colleague for sending her pornographic messages and trying to touch her. The case, however, was dismissed at the evidentiary stage because there were no witnesses, she said.

In another case, a 19-year-old filed a case against her therapist before the federal ombudsman on sexual harassment. The 42-year-old therapist accepted that he tried to kiss her once but the teenager backed down at the evidence stage. The man accepted his guilt but nothing happened, Vayani added.

Sometimes laws are used against the survivors to silence them, she said. For instance, if a woman wrote about her harassment experience on Facebook then because of the PECA a complaint can be filed against her, Vayani explained. “This puts them through more stress and they start questioning why they filed a complaint.”

Another problem is that most people don’t believe the survivor, Zia said. How do you prove that someone held your hand a little longer while shaking it, or if someone’s wink made you feel uncomfortable?

There is normalisation of sexual harassment in our society, she remarked. Some people say ‘not every woman has been harassed’ but they should know that women have to change the way dress depending on where we are going, she said.

“I wear different clothes when I go to courts, different to the police station, different to the Dolmen Mall or Gulf shopping market.” We change our dress every single day we leave the house just to avoid being harassed, Zia pointed out. “And that is problematic.”

Abira Ashfaq, a law professor, said that another aspect of harassment is the demeaning attitude towards women. Most people think that women are never dressed appropriately at work. Their dress is either too modest or too revealing, she said.

If women can’t stay late at work, then they are criticised for not being professional, she said, adding that when women are willing to stay, then they are considered too privileged. The case for them is ‘damned you will and damned you don’t’, she added.

While the justice system may be a little flawed, but there are times when the perpetrators of violence are convicted, said the panelists. Advocate Asiya Munir, who has been fighting rape cases for the 15 years, said that four men were sentenced to death in a gang rape case in November 2019.

“I even got a five-year jail sentence for a father who had raped his daughter,” she added.