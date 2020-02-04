Rachel Viccaji ties the knot

Singer Rachel Viccaji got married over the weekend to musician and innovation consultant Ashar Kazi.

The couple shared a photograph from their nikkah on Instagram. Kazi’s caption read: “Adventure partner for life #justmarried.”

In the post, Kazi and Viccaji are sitting on a scooter in their wedding finery. The Paray Hut Love actor also shared highlights from the wedding on her Instagram page. The bride’s sister, singer Zoe Viccaji, also sang at the wedding.

The wedding festivities were attended celebrities including Zindagi Gulzar Hai’s Sanam Saeed, Sheharyar Munawar and director Asim Raza.