Rabi Pirzada shares hardships she faced after quitting showbiz

Says she had gone into 'sheer depression'

She was speaking to SAMAA TV host Kiran Naz on her show 7 se 8 Thursday.

The anchorperson asked her how she came out of depression and towards religion, after her private videos were leaked online.

"Definitely, there were a lot of difficulties because when I took this decision I was supposed to perform in 12 countries of Europe," Pirzada answered.

"My posters had been printed and everything was ready. There were events for which I had taken advances."

She said she had gone into "sheer depression" at that time and felt her life was just "finished".

"I am telling you with complete certainty that I feel that Almighty Allah is helping me," she said.

Naz then asked Pirzada as to what happened after leaving the showbiz.

"Almighty Allah strengthens you. Do not mock a person moving towards Him," Pirzada said.

"If I would have continued showbiz then people would have forgotten in four, five days or I would deny saying that it is not me, it's someone else."

She said her father and mother supported her greatly. "If your parents support you, then you are saved from going astray."

The anchorperson then asked her about the difference between Pirzada of the past and today's.

"My life before Umrah was as if I was on drugs, though I never smoked cigarette or touched liquor," she said.

Pirzada said she was earning large sums of money when she quit showbiz. "Then I left everything all of a sudden and came back to zero and I realised that all these things were not to accompany us to the grave."

She also shared some moments that moved her soul while she was performing Umrah.

Asked if she could ever distance herself from this path, Pirzada said, "If the entire world comes together and pulls me now...I'm not going to move."

She said people mock others saying they had taken a U-turn. "I did take a U-turn...a person should take a U-turn only once," she added.

Pirzada declined to comment when inquired about the ones who she thought leaked her images and videos.

However, she did say that she would not be able to forgive them.